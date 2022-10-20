Several events being held next month to commemorate 1898 Wilmington Massacre

A series of events are being held in November to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A series of events are being held next month to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état.

Events will provide opportunities for the public to learn more about and honor the memory of the lives lost as part of the uprising.

“Last year, the community turnout for our 1898-related events was truly amazing,” New Hanover County Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson said. “We saw families and individuals from a diverse range of backgrounds in our community and region take part and learn about what happened more than 120 years ago, how it changed our community then and still shapes things today. This year, we are fortunate to have even more opportunities taking place thanks to new community partners who were eager to get involved. There are events appropriate for all ages and we look forward to seeing our community turn out to learn more and continue healing forward.”

Commemoration events officially begin with the Wilmington History 101: Lunchtime Lesson from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3rd. Organized by the 1898 Observance Committee, this event will be held at 1898 Memorial Park (1018 N. 3rd Street) as an opportunity for attendees to learn more about 1898 and the monument constructed to recognize the lives lost and damages to the community.

Some of the events being highlighted throughout the 10-day period include:

1898 Church Revival photo exhibit will be set up from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on November 6th at Wilmington City Hall. This gallery will feature photos from many of the Wilmington area’s historic African American churches from back more than 100 years ago, along with other historical Black figures like Alexander Manly, allowing residents to look back at history and possibly see images of family from decades ago.

1898 Pastors Prayer Lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on November 9th at the Harrelson Center will bring local religious leaders from around the area together for a time of prayer to encourage healing and unity within the community.

At 10:00 a.m. on November 10th, local elected officials from New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington will join community members at the 1898 Memorial Park for a Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the day the Massacre and Coup d’état took place.