Several people charged in Bladen County following alleged drug sales inside detention center

Dakoda Rabon (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Kenneth Smith (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Bionca Bynum (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Samantha Vick (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Nazeer Vick (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)



Quatavious Hunter (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Brandon Melvin (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Jamar Newkirk (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Williams (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

Michael Walthall Jr. (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)



Vincent Harris (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has charged multiple people, including two detention officers, for alleged drug sales inside a detention center.

Officers say they received information in February alleging the sale and delivery of contraband within the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Multiple inmates and detention officers were identified as those responsible for arranging deliveries of illegal substances.

The following were charged during the investigation:

• Vincent Lamont Harris, 26, of Oxford, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Conspire to Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises, and Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner.

• Michael Monroe Williams, 31, of Fayetteville, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

• Michael Walthall Jr., 37, of Leesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with Sell Schedule VI Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

• Jamar Quamell Newkirk, 27, of Clarkton, was charged with Sell Schedule III Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

• Brandon Donnell Melvin, 37, of Elizabethtown, was charged with Sell Schedule IV Controlled Substances, Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substances, and Possession of Controlled Substances on a Jail Premises.

• Nazeer Dijon Vick, 32, of Wilson, was charged with Felony Conspiracy x9, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances x2, Resisting Public Officer x4, Possession of a Weapon by a Prisoner, and Possession of Tobacco by an Inmate.

• Samantha Renee Vick, 25, of Farmville, was charged with Felony Conspiracy x9.

• Quatavious Arnez Hunter, 30, of Rocky Mount, was charged with Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Schedule VI Controlled Substances, and Felony Conspiracy x2.

• Bionca Lynesha Bynum, 29, of Rocky Mount, is currently WANTED for Felony Conspiracy x2.

Both of the Detention Officers identified in this investigation are no longer employed from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dakoda Walker Rabon, 26, of Bladenboro, was charged with Providing Contraband to an Inmate and Felony Conspiracy x10.

• Kenneth James Smith, 57, of Hope Mills, was charged with Providing Contraband to an Inmate.

“When our office was notified of the problem we jumped in immediately on the investigation,” Sheriff McVicker said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.