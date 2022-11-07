Several water rescues reported over the weekend

Several water rescues were reported this weekend in New Hanover County due to rough seas (Photo: Contributed)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Rescue crews were busy over the weekend in parts of the Cape Fear.

According to Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue and Kure Beach Ocean Rescue, at least six water rescues were responded to between the two agencies.

All rescues were minor, with just one person assessed and released on the scene.

The rescue crews say rip currents and seas were rough this weekend, leading to the high number of calls.

Crews are expecting another active weekend this week, with tropical remnants expected to push up the southeast coast late this week.