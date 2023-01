Severe weather risk arrives Wednesday in Cape Fear

The Cape Fear will see the risk of severe storms on Wednesday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear could see severe weather on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms.

Primary threat appears to be gusty winds, but there is a tornado threat as well.

The line of storms should push through the area Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Follow the StormTrack 3 Weather Team for the latest information.