Shallotte Police arrest duo after reckless driving pursuit causes a crash and rollover on US 17

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On June 7, 2022 at approximately 08:30 am, officers with the Shallotte Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart.

The vehicle was occupied with two persons, one male and one female.

Officers had reasonable suspicion that the suspects were loitering and had been using narcotics.

As the investigation unfolded, officers asked the suspects to comply with the investigation.

One officer was leaned against the open passenger side front door when the suspect driver put the car in reverse.

This maneuver caused the officer to take evasive action in order not to be struck by the vehicle.

The vehicle, a black 1998 Toyota Camry, sped through the parking lot of Walmart exiting through the north entrance/exit.

Officers with Shallotte PD initiated lights and siren.

The suspect vehicle refused to stop, therefore resulting in a pursuit traveling north on Main Street.

The suspect vehicle continued recklessly traveling north on US 17, eventually traveling north in the south bound lane of US 17.

In the vicinity of US 17 and Cumbee Rd, the suspect vehicle changed direction traveling south in the north bound lane of US 17 eventually turning back around heading north on US 17.

The suspect vehicle struck another vehicle in the rear causing it to rollover in a motor vehicle crash.

The suspect vehicle crossed over the ditch line on US 17 coming to rest in a yard on the north bound side.

EMS responded to the scene.

The vehicle that was struck by the suspect vehicle occupants refused to be transported.

Both suspects were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.