Shallotte Police Department working to identify woman accused of using counterfeit money

The Shallotte Police Department says they are looking for this woman for allegedly using counterfeit money (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Shallotte Police Department are looking for a woman they say used counterfeit money at a local store.

The purchase made with the fake money was caught on surveillance video.

Now the Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

If you know this person you are asked to reach out to detectives at 910-754-6008.