Shallotte police investigating after one woman fatally shot

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS) — Shallotte police are investigating after one woman was found fatally shot early Friday morning.

Sgt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department said the 25-year-old decedent was found fatally shot in the back seat of a car hours after it crashed into a ditch on Whiteville Road.

Shallotte officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident on Whiteville Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday, McLamb said, after a car with two female passengers crashed into a ditch. Officers responded and the women said they crashed after losing control of the vehicle when they swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

McLamb said officers attempted to push the vehicle out of the ditch but it was too stuck. They offered to call a tow truck, but the women declined and said their insurance company already called one and it was on the way.

