Shallotte Police looking for information on hit and run person of interest

Person of interest in recent hit and run (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is asking for information on a person of interest.

Police posted a picture of the man Monday, saying he is wanted in questioning of a hit and run which occurred on May 6th at the Family Fare on Main Street.