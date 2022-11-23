Shallotte woman gets keys to new Habitat home

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Shallotte woman will finally have a place to call home — becoming a homeowner again after living with family for more than 10 -years.

WWAY introduced our viewers to Dinah Butler back in October – who worked at the Ocean Isle Beach Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

Butler worked hard to invest her required 300 hours of sweat equity to be able to move into her habitat home and will have a mortgage.

After months of the community working together, Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity handed Butler keys to her new three-bedroom home just in time for Thanksgiving.

Butler was overwhelmed with emotion during the dedication ceremony.

“I thank God for my church family,” she said. “I just thank God for everybody that’s here because we know it ain’t nobody but GOD.”

WWAY asked Butler if she’d be spending Thanksgiving in her new home, and she said maybe next year.

“No, I am going to be with friends, they are doing it (Thanksgiving),” she said. “I am going to (eat with friends) because I’m packing.”

According to Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity, it’s waiting on additional grants the non-profit has applied for.

Those will be used toward resources to educate local residents on affordable housing inequalities in the community.

To Learn More About Habitat for Humanity And How to get involved click here.