Shallotte’s rapid economic growth continues with addition of popular burger chain

Five Guys Burger and Fries (photo: WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (STARNEWS) — A popular burger spot looking to add its 42nd North Carolina location has its eyes set on Shallotte.

Five Guys is the next in a long list of fast-food chains heading to Shallotte. According to its website, Five Guys is now hiring for its under-construction Shallotte location – located at 131 Smith Avenue, within the Coastal Walk Marketplace.

Five Guys began in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia. Today, more than 1,700 restaurants exist worldwide. The restaurant is known for its burgers, boardwalk-style fries, hotdogs and milkshakes.

