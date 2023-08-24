Shark bites 9-year-old in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A child received minor injuries from a reported shark bite in Oak Island on Wednesday.

It happened in the shallow water near the SE 46th Street beach access location.

The bite was on the front shoulder area of the child.

According to a news release, the child’s family reported that while in 2’-3’ deep water with an adult family member, they noticed “small fish jumping out of the water nearby.” Shortly afterwards, the child was bitten in the front shoulder by either a juvenile or small species of shark.

The family drove the child to Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, where he was treated and released. According to photos provided by the family, bite marks and a small wound were visible, though no major injuries were sustained, and stitches were not needed.

The Town of Oak Island says this appears to be an isolated incident.

The town says this is unrelated to the PURPLE Beach Warning Flag, which was added on Tuesday. That flag was added due to several reports of jellyfish stings along the beach area.