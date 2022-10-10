Sheriff’s Office adds victim-centered interview room, allowing victims to feel safer

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has added a new victim-centered interview room (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new victim-centered interview room.

This interview room is the first of its kind in the region, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It will provide victims of violent crimes a place to be interviewed where they can feel physically and emotionally safe.

The idea for these rooms was created by Tracy Matheson, founder of Project Beloved, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that strives to educate, advocate, and collaborate to change the conversation about sexual assault and empower survivors to find their voices. Matheson’s daughter was a victim of sexual assault and homicide in 2017, which inspired the creation of the nonprofit.

The Sheriff’s Office says the new interview room was created and designed at no cost to the tax payers thanks to a grant from Humanizing the Badge and generous donations from Families First, Inc and Cox Furniture Warehouse.

This new interview room will allow all agencies within Bladen County to interview their victims of violent crimes in a safe, comfortable setting and allow them peace of mind while maneuvering through their traumatic experience.