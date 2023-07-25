Sheriff’s Office arrests two people for allegedly robbing store

Two people were arrested for allegedly robbing a store (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has arrested two people accused of robbing a local store.

Officials say the robbery took place Monday morning around 10:00 a.m. at the El Paso Tienda Latina on Castle Hayne Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says two males wearing dark clothing and masks entered the business, showing a firearm and demanding money. After receiving cash, both ran away.

Deputies identified two suspects and arrested Alan Antonio Vallejo-Seguera, 22, and Kelvin Ramon Velasquez-Delgado, 18, during a traffic stop.

Both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Alan received a $500,000 secure bond and Kelvin received a $200,000 secure bond.