Sheriff’s Office arrests two people for allegedly robbing store
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has arrested two people accused of robbing a local store.
Officials say the robbery took place Monday morning around 10:00 a.m. at the El Paso Tienda Latina on Castle Hayne Road.
The Sheriff’s Office says two males wearing dark clothing and masks entered the business, showing a firearm and demanding money. After receiving cash, both ran away.
Deputies identified two suspects and arrested Alan Antonio Vallejo-Seguera, 22, and Kelvin Ramon Velasquez-Delgado, 18, during a traffic stop.
Both have been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, 2nd degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Alan received a $500,000 secure bond and Kelvin received a $200,000 secure bond.