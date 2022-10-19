Sheriff’s Office continuing to search for Bladen County man missing since 2021

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office is continuing to search for Brandon McDonald, who has been missing for over 1.5 years (Photos: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been over a year and a half since Brandon McDonald was reported missing by his father on March 25, 2021, but the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search.

Officers say they are actively investigating the case and any leads that come in.

“I want to bring closure to Mrs. Dena and Brandon’s family,” Sergeant Popynick in the Investigations Unit said. “I will not stop until I find him.”

The most recent search was held by the Laurinburg Police Department on Monday due to several tips they had received as a location of interest. The search was conducted at a large pond just off Old Lumberton Road in Laurinburg.

The North Carolina K9 Sonar Unit out of Rocky Mount was on location and used a Side Scan Sonar machine to search the large pond. A three-man team with a boat speed of approximately three miles per hour can search the equivalent of 40 football fields in one hour. This allows the diver to easily find the exact location for recovery.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information about this case to call 910-862-6960.

There is a Governor’s Reward being offered.