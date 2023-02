Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher.

64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning.

Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water and called 911.

Kure Beach Fire responded and retrieved the body from the water.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy will be performed.