Sheriff’s office issues red alert following search for two people in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — Pender County Sheriff’s Office has issued a code red alert for an area in Hampstead following a search for two people.

According to officials, they are looking for two males following a vehicle crash at Long Leaf Drive and US Hwy 17.

One person is possibly armed with a 9mm handgun.

Residents are also asked to check on any unlocked motor vehicles in the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.