Sheriff’s Office preparing for new school year with Active Shooter training

(Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to make sure they’re ready in the event of an Active Shooter this school year.

The Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been going through training over the past week.

Officers have completed classroom training as well as hands on training held at Bladen Lakes Primary School and West Bladen High School.

Classes for students are scheduled to begin on August 29th.