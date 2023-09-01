Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of breaking into cars, using stolen cards to make Walmart purchases

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of vehicle break ins (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in recent vehicle break ins.

The break ins took place in the parking lot of Town Creek Park on August 26th.

The Sheriff’s Office says numerous credit/debit cards were stolen and used to make purchases at Walmart in Porters Neck.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriffs office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.