Sheriff’s Office searching for man following Friday morning stabbing at Circle K near ILM

The Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say stabbed another man at the ILM Circle K (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of stabbing a person Friday morning.

The incident took place just after 9:00 a.m. at the Circle K convenience store near the Wilmington International Airport.

The Sheriff’s Office says two men got into an argument, which led to the suspect swinging a large knife, striking the victim in the chest and causing severe injury.

The victim was transported to the Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged black male driving a newer model brown Hyundai.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect you are asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.