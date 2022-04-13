Sheriff’s Office steers drivers’ focus from screens to the street

New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Distracted driving kills more than 3,000 people a year across the U.S., and it’s one of the leading causes of accidents in New Hanover County. The Sheriff’s Office says it is doing its part to change that.

Texting while driving and using a phone at all while driving under the age of 18 is illegal in the state, but that doesn’t seem to stop many young drivers in the Cape Fear.

“I was behind one kid who didn’t even stop for the red light,” Lieutenant Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office remembered. “It was red, it had been red for a good couple of seconds. And he went right through it. And to give you an idea, the cars had already started going that way. And he broadsided a truck. His air bags and everything went off, but when he exited the car, he still had the phone in his hand.”

Just behind speeding, distracted driving contributes to almost 20 percent of North Carolina’s accidents. Brewer says Wilmington’s problem is so bad, insurance rates are often higher here than in bigger cities like Asheville, Durham, or Raleigh.

And it’s not just texting. Any time a driver is distracted, be it from texting, talking on the phone, or looking something up on maps, they can be pulled over.

Brewer says it’s usually pretty obvious when someone is distracted.

“If we’re behind you, I’m seeing your eyes in both mirrors. And if I can see your rear view mirrors and I see this constant going down, and then there’s also weaving, then I know,” said Brewer.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and if there’s one thing deputies want to steer you toward, it’s focusing on the road instead of your screens.

Some tips to avoid getting distracted while driving: