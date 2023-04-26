Sheriff’s Office stops vehicle for littering, discovers large amount of drugs, money

Deputies recently discovered drugs and money during a traffic stop (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested on drug charges in Bladen County.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on April 6th for the driver of a vehicle they observed littering.

Deputies say they performed a probable cause search of the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located large amounts of Crack Cocaine/Cocaine and marijuana along with over $2,500.

Jummanee Raheem Gillespie of Goldsboro was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking Cocaine, PWISD Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jummanee Gillespie received a $200,000 secure bond.