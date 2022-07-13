Shine Your Light pageant to feature people with special needs in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Saturday, there will be crowns for everyone as boys and girls of all ages and abilities take the stage for the Shine Your Light Pageant in New Hanover County.

Previously, the event was known as the “All American Beauties Pageant”, but director Pat Wiegand said they decided to change the name of the pageant this year, because there are so many men and boys who participate.

The Shine Your Light pageant and talent show features people with special needs in our community. It allows them to sing, dance, read poetry and perform in any way they choose.

The event is a fundraiser for the First in Families Holiday Shop, an opportunity for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to get presents for their family free of charge.

The pageant will be a fun afternoon for the whole family. Boys and girls will dress up and perform at Freedom Baptist Church at 802 N. College Rd., Wilmington at 1 p.m. on Saturday. WWAY’s Hannah Patrick will be the emcee.

Tickets are $10 per person. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be raffles with prizes.

For more information on this event, or to participate in the pageant, or to simply donate to the fund, contact Pat Wiegand at (910) 233-6173.