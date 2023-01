Short delays expected on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge through Wednesday night

Travel delays are expected in the late evening on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Drivers can expect delays late Tuesday and Wednesday evening if you’re traveling across the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

The NCDOT says traffic will be stopped for up to 5 minutes at a time between 9:00 p.m. and midnight on January 3rd and 4th.

During each stoppage, NCDOT workers will be doing maintenance work.

You are advised to use caution and prepare to stop.