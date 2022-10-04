Shrimp boat back out to sea after Hurricane Ian left it stranded on Myrtle Beach shore

A shrimp boat has been freed from the shore after being beached by Ian (Photo: WPDE)

Workers continued to dig out sand Tuesday morning from around a shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian.

As of 2:50 pm Tuesday, the vessel had made it back out to sea with the help of local tow boats.

Myrtle Beach police monitored the area and kept onlookers away as crews prepared the boat for an attempt to remove it from the shoreline.

Boats were also brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat out of the sand.

Click here to read more….