Shrimp Festival returning to Sneads Ferry

The Shimp Festival is returning to Sneads Ferry this weekend (Photo: Alan Levine / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WWAY) — The Shrimp Festival is back in Sneads Ferry.

The event is happening Friday and Saturday.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. Friday and the Shrimparoo will be at the Community Center until 9:00 p.m.

A talent show and other entertainment will be at the festival until 11:00 p.m.

Saturday will bring a parade at 9:00 a.m., with gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

Other activities include a car show, cornhole tournament and the chance to have a meet and greet with Miss North Carolina.

The festival ends with a firework show Saturday at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $5 cash or $6.25 for credit/debit.