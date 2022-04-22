Siddle sticking around: UNCW’s men’s head basketball coach signs contract extention

Siddle guided the Seahawks to a share of the regular season title in the Colonial Athletic Association – the school’s eighth in history – and the championship of the 16-team Roman College Basketball Invitational.

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Fresh off a record-setting 27-win season and the program’s first postseason championship, second-year UNCW Head Men’s Basketball Coach Takayo Siddle has received a two-year contract extension that features increased annual compensation and a revised incentive structure.

UNCW finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 27-9 record and registered the third best turnaround in the NCAA Division I ranks. The Seahawks delivered a nation-leading 10 double digit come-from-behind victories and won nine out of their last 10 games, capped by the CBI title on March 23, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“We’re thrilled to reward Coach Siddle with this extension,” said veteran UNCW athletic director Jimmy Bass. “We’re very pleased with the direction that the program is headed and the championship culture that he has created here.”

Siddle’s two-year extension keeps the reigning CAA Coach of the Year in Wilmington through March of 2027.

“I want to thank Jimmy Bass, Chancellor Jose Sartarelli and the UNCW Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our basketball program,” said Siddle. “I am blessed to continue to lead this program and be a part of this great university. We’ve accomplished a lot and I look forward to continuing our program’s upward trajectory.”