Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington man

A Silver Alert has been issued for Howard Lee Brown II (Photo: NCDPS)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department need your help finding a man who has gone missing.

Howard Lee Brown II, 48, is 5’8″ and about 150 lbs. with short black hair and brown eyes. A Silver Alert has been issued because Brown is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Brown was last seen on 1803 Carolina Beach Rd. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Howard Lee Brown II should call S. Donelson at the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3600.