Single vehicle crash causes slowdown on Highway 17 South in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police are on the scene of a single vehicle crash on Highway 17 South in Leland.

The crash occurred between Collins Way and Brunswick Forest Parkway.

Travel lanes are currently open, but there is a slow down due to emergency crews working at the scene.

It is asked that you use caution when traveling in the area.

WWAY reached out to Leland Police Department for more information, and we will update this story as more details become available.