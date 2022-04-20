Sisters give birth to babies an hour apart in same hospital

Sisters give birth an hour apart on April 18, 2022 (Photo: UPMC/CBS News)

ALTOONA, PA (WWAY) — Two sisters are celebrating a pretty big milestone after giving birth an hour apart at the same hospital in Pennsylvania.

Early Monday morning at UPMC Altoona, sisters Mackenzie Boswell and Mariah Schoening each gave birth to healthy baby boys just over one hour apart in adjacent rooms.

Even more amazing, new cousins Mason and Saylor each weighed the same at birth and were just one inch apart in length! Still even harder to believe, the duo also now shares their birthday with their grandfather.

Mackenzie and Mariah praised the amazing care they received by the staff at UPMC Altoona, specifically calling out how their mom was allowed to bounce back and forth between rooms. Both families are now home in Altoona and looking forward to the pair growing up together.