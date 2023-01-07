Six-member panel discusses similarities between Jan. 6th and 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -Two years ago Friday, rioters staged a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and some see similarities to the Coup d’Etat that happened in Wilmington more than 124 years ago.

The National Black Leadership Caucus held a public forum called “Our Freedom, Our Vote” at UNCW Friday night.

Dr. Kim Cook spoke about the events of 1898, which according to documents was the only successful coup on American soil, followed by an overview of the January 6th riots, which happened two years ago.

The six-member panel included state political leaders, activists, and a descendant of the victims of the 1898 Massacre.

According to the president of the North Carolina Democratic Labor Party Caucus Herb Hardon, discussions like this highlight the need for unity.

“It’s terrible and we want to see it end,” he said. “We want people to love and get together and build a better America by all of us getting together, and doing things for each other instead of against each other.”

The group also held a moment of silence in honor of the lives lost in 1898, and more recently, on January 6th.