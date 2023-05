SkyWatch Bird Rescue helping gull whose wing was broken by beachgoers

A gull had its wind broken recently (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers with SkyWatch Bird Rescue are helping a gull whose wing was recently broken.

The group says eyewitnesses reported teenagers on the beach grabbing the bird.

The bird has a broken radius and ulna in one of his wings.

“It’s just sad that some people feel the need to needlessly and maliciously hurt animals for no good reason, other than their entertainment,” the group said on Facebook.