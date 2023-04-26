SkyWatch Bird Rescue offering the chance to help raise baby birds

SkyWatch Bird Rescue is offering the chance for you to help raise a baby bird (Photo: SkyWatch Bird Rescue)

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to raise a baby bird, you’ll soon have the chance.

SkyWatch Bird Rescue is asking for volunteers to help feed hundreds of birds during the summer months. They say the organization often has up to 800 songbirds alone and it takes a village to keep up.

There are openings for one four hour shift per week or two three hour shifts per week.

The rescue group says the feeding is a 12-week commitment, and people shouldn’t apply if they don’t have the time.

If interested in helping, you can message the group on Facebook.