Snake sightings expected to rise as weather warms

Snake sightings are expected to rise as the weather warns (Photo: NC Wildlife)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards.

Wildlife Diversity biologists at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission request that if you see a snake, do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.

“Snakes play crucial roles within ecosystems and help control the rodent, slug and insect populations,” said Jeff Hall, reptile conservation biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “There are many ways to coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

Of the six native venomous snake species, three are rattlesnakes – the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback. Each one is in decline, due mainly to persecution by humans and habitat destruction, and protected by the North Carolina Endangered Species Act.

“Public assistance in recording and documenting the pine snake will be a huge help, because it’s difficult to conserve a species when we don’t know all the places it occurs,” stated Mike Martin, wildlife technician with the Wildlife Commission. “We are partnering with several organizations and agencies to conduct surveys in the areas where pine snakes have either been seen or areas with potentially good habitat.”

Most snakes will leave people alone if they aren’t bothered and are provided an escape route. Effective habits for safely co-existing with snakes include watching for snakes and giving them a wide berth.

If you see a snake in your yard and would prefer it to reside elsewhere, you can safely encourage it to leave by gently spraying it with a garden hose. To make your yard less hospitable for snakes clean up clutter such as stick and rock piles, keep your lawn mowed, close gaps and holes in your siding and foundation, and seal openings under doors, windows and around waterpipes.