Snake sightings more likely as state enters baby copperhead season

Copperhead snake (Photo: WSOC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Late August through September is baby copperhead season in North Carolina.

Young copperheads look exactly like adults, except they have a yellow-tipped tail which they will wiggle to lure prey within striking distance.

The State Wildlife Commission says it’s a sad fact that not only are huge numbers of copperheads deliberately killed because they are venomous, but many non-venomous snakes are mistaken for copperheads and killed.

Copperheads are the only venomous snake found in all 100 counties of North Carolina, so watch your step.