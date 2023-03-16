Sneezing driver causes early morning crash, backup on US 74 near Delco

Traffic was backed up on US 74 Thursday morning after a collision involving a log truck (Photo: WWAY)

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — An odd collision took place around 7:30 Thursday morning near Delco.

A driver of a van reportedly had a sneezing fit while traveling east on US 74 before crashing into the back of a logging truck, according to the NC Highway Patrol. Troopers say the visual challenge created by the sun in the driver’s eyes also contributed to the collision.

The van driver, Angela Blackley, was taken to the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

She has been charged with Failure to Reduce Speed.

According to the NC Highway Patrol, the van was transporting dead animals for cremation.