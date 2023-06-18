Soaring As Eagles hosts STEM program for local kids

The Soaring As Eagles Outreach Ministry recently started its ever STEAM or Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — While school may be out for the summer, that doesn’t mean kids aren’t still learning new skills.

Students in 5th grade and up have already been taught some financial skills, and on Saturday, June 17th, were learning how to program a robot ball to solve a maze built out of Legos.

Venessa Kim Ceasar is the founder and executive director of Soaring As Eagles and she said the program shows kids what potential careers are available to them.

“So this gives them opportunities, for even a career,” Ceasar said. “That’s like “Oh, I didn’t know I could do that. Oh, this is actually pertaining to building bridges or whatever the case may be. So the earlier we teach our children, the more likely that they’ll be successful.”

Ceasar said that over 60 kids are a part of the ministry’s overall summer program.