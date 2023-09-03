‘Soccer was her life:’ UNCW honors Olivia Knighton

11-year-old died in boating accident in July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – On Saturday, the UNCW soccer team attempted to help the family of one of their best players after an unspeakable tragedy.

“Soccer was her life,” said UNCW Hall of Famer Brad Knighton about his daughter, Olivia. “She grew up going to revolution games and being around the game every single day whether she was at practice, watching my training, coming to my coaching practices… she was just around it.”

The Knighton family lost Olivia in a boating accident in South Carolina a little over a month ago. Since the news became public, Knighton says the tributes have been something the family will always remember.

“It’s incredible the things that have happened over the course of the month,” says Knighton. “This is the first of many. Lord only knows what the future holds but she is going to be shining a light down on us saying this is how I would’ve wanted it.”

Throughout the night, UNCW handed out T shirts and wristbands honoring Olivia. Her music playlist played through the speakers as well. Olivia’s brothers, Owen and Brooks, walked out with the team for the starting 11.