Softball camps at UNCW begin

Coaches say there are still spots open for campers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Tuesday kicked off the first day of summer camps for the UNCW softball team.

Coaches and players taught the next generation of players hitting, fielding, catching and pitching.

“Hopefully campers will take away what it is like to train with a Seahawk and get a glimpse at our practices,” said senior Janel Gamache. “Winning starts in practice so how you practice is going to be how you play and the best you can prepare will help you out in games.” Gamache led the CAA champion Seahawks in home runs, batting average, and runs batted in during the 2022 campaign.

Had a great morning of hitting!@UNCWsoftball pic.twitter.com/I7OGE56eYh — UNCW Softball Camps (@UNCWsbcamp) June 28, 2022

Team members say they love teaching the game they love to play. They want to not only teach skills, but also how important hard work and dedication are to becoming a division 1 level athlete.

“I hope that the campers just have fun while they are out here. I know when I was their age coming to camps I was stressed out,” says freshman Arial Pearce. “For me, it’s more than a game and I know they enjoy coming out here and playing and I enjoy teaching them.”

UNCW had a stellar season, clinching their first-ever CAA championship and first-ever regional birth to the NCAA College Women’s World Series.

Coaches are encouraging more locals to sign up. There is availability for their camps, one of which is Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. To get information on how to sign up for one of their many camps, click here.