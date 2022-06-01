Solstice by the Sea festival brings several weekend events to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Join the Brunswick County Arts Council for the 2nd Solstice by the Sea Festival Weekend.

This weekend of local Brunswick arts and activities is brought to you by Brunswick County Arts Council (BAC), Friends of Oak Island Parks, AMUZU Theatre & NC Arts Council.

Friday, June 17th: MUSIC, DANCE (SHAG DEMONSTRATION) in Middleton Park, Oak Island, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 18th: MUSIC, ARTS & CRAFTS, POETRY, STORY TELLING, FOOD & CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT in Middleton Park, Oak Island 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 19th: FILM FESTIVAL at AMUZU Theatre at 111 N Howe Street in Southport from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

You can purchase tickets for the Solstice by the Sea Film Festival by clicking here.

Learn more at the Brunswick Arts Council Facebook.