Some Brunswick County residents experiencing sporadic cell phone service due to outage
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Brunswick County and your cell phone isn’t working, there could be a reason.
AT&T is experiencing an outage, leading to zero-to-spotty service.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is impacting other major carriers as well.
They say calls to 911 will not work from a cell phone when there is a carrier outage. Users are encouraged to activate WIFI calling on their phones.
911 continues to work when calling from a landline.
No timetable is available for when the outage will be restored.