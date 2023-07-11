Some Brunswick County residents experiencing sporadic cell phone service due to outage

Some cell phone service is limited due to an outage in Brunswick County (Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you live in Brunswick County and your cell phone isn’t working, there could be a reason.

AT&T is experiencing an outage, leading to zero-to-spotty service.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the outage is impacting other major carriers as well.

They say calls to 911 will not work from a cell phone when there is a carrier outage. Users are encouraged to activate WIFI calling on their phones.

911 continues to work when calling from a landline.

No timetable is available for when the outage will be restored.