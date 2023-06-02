South Brunswick High School’s Walker Jenkins once again named NC Gatorade Player of the Year

Walker Jenkins has been named the NC Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2nd year in a row (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — South Brunswick High School’s baseball star Walker Jenkins has been named the North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Gatorade made the announcement Friday morning in its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes.

The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Jenkins has maintained a weighted 4.57 GPA during his time at South Brunswick, to go along with his .417 batting average for this season.

“I have been playing or coaching baseball for 33 years in Wilmington and Walker is definitely one of the top two or three players I’ve seen over that time,” said Ben Stroehl, head coach of Ashley High School. “He is a tremendous competitor and looks like a man among boys.”

Walker Jenkins is projected to go in the top five picks of the MLB draft later this month.