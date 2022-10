South Carolina dog adopted after 1,248 days at shelter

A dog has finally been adopted after over three years at a SC shelter (Photo: Saint Frances Animal Center)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WWAY) — After more than three years spent living in a South Carolina shelter, a dog has found her forever home.

The Saint Frances Animal Center says ‘Cami’ had been their longest resident, spending 1,248 days at the center.

But Cami’s long stay came to an end over the weekend when she was adopted by a woman who had come to look at another dog.

The shelter says the bond was immediate when Cami’s new adopted mom met her.