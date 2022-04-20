South Carolina House conservatives form own Freedom Caucus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – More than a dozen South Carolina Republican House members are creating a Freedom Caucus, a state organization modeled on the group of conservatives in the U.S. Congress.

The South Carolina version promises to attack what it says is excessive state spending and push for socially conservative proposals like eliminating the state income tax or allowing people to carry guns openly without a permit.

The South Carolina Freedom Caucus says it won’t only take on Democrats, but Republicans that they think don’t go far enough to support those ideals.