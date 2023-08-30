South Carolina man accused of selling Fentanyl disguised as regular pills arrested in Bladen County

Brian Carlton Dyckma has been arrested on drug charges (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A South Carolina man has been arrested for allegedly selling Fentanyl disguised as regular pills in Bladen County.

Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they have received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the Bladenboro Community.

This information was received after a notable increase in reported overdoses stemming from the ingestion of Fentanyl-based pressed pills. After receiving these complaints, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit obtained information leading Investigators to Brian Carlton Dyckma, a 31-year-old resident of Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Dyckma was arrested in Bladenboro, after being found in possession of over 600 grams of suspected Fentanyl. Dyckma was arrested and charged with Trafficking heroin/opium, Possession of schedule II controlled substances, and Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances.

Dyckma was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. Additional federal charges are pending.