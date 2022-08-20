South Carolina man sentenced for 2017 triple murder

After deliberating for about two hours following a four-day trial, the jury returned three guilty verdicts Friday against Kenneth Chisolm, 24, of Walterboro, for the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller; his wife, 52-year-old Lori Miller; and their 13-year-old son, Vincent, news outlets reported. Jurors also convicted Chisolm on a charge of attempted murder of the Millers’ then 9-year-old granddaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Prosecutors have described the case as a planned robbery disguised initially as a simple drug deal for marijuana. But according to the testimony of getaway driver La Shay Aiken, 24, Chisolm was apparently caught trying to swindle Phillip Miller with fake cash and then shot Miller and his family.

In exchange for her testimony, Aiken pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of an armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison with the possibility of parole.

Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner sentenced Chisolm to life on the murder convictions, 30 years for the attempted murder charge and five years for the weapons charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently.

Chisolm was mostly stoic throughout the trial. The only time he seemed affected was when Aiken cried while describing 13-year-old Vincent Miller running from his home toward her car with a hole in his chest and blood coming from his mouth. Chisolm at that moment looked away from Aiken and began shaking his head.

Moments earlier, Aiken had described watching from her car as Chisolm grabbed Phillip Miller by the shirt and shot him to death on his own front porch.

Defense attorney David Mathews said he intends to appeal the sentences and convictions.

Chisolm also faces two counts of murder in connection with a 2016 shooting in Colleton County. That case is pending.