Scrooged: South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Christmas Lights (Photo: MGN Online)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF via CNN) — Even on a dreary, rainy day like Wednesday, lights glowed across the Grand Strand to usher in warm welcomes of cheer. But one Horry County man says his Christmas display will have to come down.



Douglas Dwyer said it’s been a labor of love decorating his condo, located in the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Club. His home is covered with what he estimates to be about 10,000 lights, but work he said was well-worth his time, in order to brighten his neighbor’s faces.

“It came together like a Tetris puzzle so-to-speak – one piece at a time, and it just turned out to be magical,” Dwyer said.

After sharing the light show on Nextdoor, those in the surrounding residential community responded enthusiastically, with many passing by in person to get a look.

Despite that, Dwyer said he was told Tuesday by his HOA’s property management company that his décor violates the Master Deed and By-laws, and needs to be removed by Thursday. The area in the Myrtle Beach Golf & Yacht Clu is governed by a different HOA.

