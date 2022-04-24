South Carolina police officer killed in line of duty

Roy Andrew Barr killed in the line of duty on April 24, 2022 (Photo: WLTX/CBS News)

CAYCE, SC (WLTX) — Cayce Police say one of their officers was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while on a call for service.

The suspect in the situation is also dead, officers now say, following a multi-hour standoff.

Officers confirmed just after 7 a.m. that Cayce PSO 28-year-old Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr died in the incident.

At 2:48 a.m., officers say they got a call of a domestic disturbance at a home on Rossmore Drive, less than a mile from the 12th Street Extension. Three officers responded to the scene and made contact with the man who was in the front yard, according to Cowan. At that point, Cowan said someone from inside the home fired shots, hitting Officer Barr.

Cowan said multiple agencies responded to the scene. Columbia Police negotiators worked for seven hours to reach a peaceful resolution, Cowan said, but ultimately the suspect, 36-year-old Austin Henderson of Cayce, took his own life.