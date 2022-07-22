South Carolina woman wins $1 million Mega Millions prize in N.C.

Courtesy: NC Education Lottery

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A South Carolina woman has won $1 million on a Mega Millions lottery ticket she purchased in Gastonia, NC.

Toni Greene from Clover, SC got the ticket at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on Union Road in Gastonia. Her ticket matched numbers on five white balls in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

After taxes, she took home more than $700,000.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of $660 ranks as the third largest in the history of the game.

Players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.