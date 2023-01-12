Southeastern Community College awarded $150,000 grant supporting minority males

A Southeastern Community College Grant is focusing on helping give minority males opportunity (Photo: SCC)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System.

The grant will concentrate effort on recruitment and access for minority males in Columbus County.

The Jumpstart to Success project will focus on improving the pipeline to college and the pathway to employment for underserved, underprepared minority males in Columbus County through intentional recruiting, career exploration activities, and mentoring, according to a press release.

The goals of Jumpstart to Success are:

• Identify and reduce access barriers for all prospective students, particularly among

historically underserved populations.

• Provide integrated, targeted support services that promote student success and reduce

opportunity gaps for historically underserved students.

• Provide timely and accurate career and academic advising opportunities which leads to an

increase in the completion of credentials for successful transition to careers and/or further

education

• Increase the number of minority males earning college credits/employability credentials

before completion of high school by 25%.

Each student entering SCC will select an appropriate academic program based on their identified interests and career objectives to facilitate the timely completion of their academic goals. The school says this will ensure that students know they are on the right track to a great career.

The target population for this project will be 11th grade minority males who are ranked in the bottom 75% of their graduating class, who have been identified as not likely to meet UNC System requirements for admission, or those who are at-risk of not graduating.