Southeastern Community College Holds First Responders Symposium

Medical Personnel all over Columbus County gathered on campus to practice this collaborative exercise.

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It is critical for first responders and public safety professionals to be prepared in the event of a mass casualty. What better way to prepare than to join these forces and establish these crucial roles ahead of time.

Southeastern Community College held its Spring First Responders Symposium on Saturday. Medical Personnel all over Columbus County gathered on campus to practice this collaborative exercise.

Sylvia Cox, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of SCC said, “When you see the practical training and you’re actually having to make decisions in a scenario, that’s much stronger than just talking about it, reading about – so actually being able to live it a little bit becomes a powerful way to learn.”

Peter Chambers, Columbus County’s EMS Medical Director, said “Didn’t expect the response we got this time, we doubled from our first symposium – over 120 today and nothing but positive reviews. And they typically say ‘give us more.'”

Chambers said this opportunity was extended to the entire campus community so they, too, could learn the latest in EMS development in Columbus County.